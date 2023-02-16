iHeartRadio
Russ Is A Poet Looking For A Furever Home!

  • image.jpg

    Lovely Lexi Is Looking For Love

    Lexi is a poet and kind of shy. She'd love to be adopted into a family who'll treat her gently with lots of scritches. Watch as Lexi warms up for some play time.
  • image.jpg

    Onyx The Rabbit Wants To Hop Into Your Heart!

    Onyx is hoping to harness the power of the Lunar New Year Of The Rabbit to find a Furever Home.
  • image.jpg

    Cashu Wants To Be Your New Best Friend

    Are you looking for a loyal bestie who will help you stay fit & fun? Cashu would love a Furever Home with you. He's been waiting, to be adopted, since October!
  • image.jpg

    Sweet Simba

    Watch to learn more about Simba, waiting to purr his way into your heart and his Furever Home.
  • image.jpg

    Adorable Adoptable Almo

    A new year at the Ottawa Humane Society and a whole slew of new animals waiting to be part of your family! This week we meet sweet floof Almo!
  • image.jpg

    Adorable Adoptable Annie

    Annie is one of many felines at Ottawa's Humane Society hoping to brighten your home in time for the holidays.
  • image.jpg

    Jolly Jingle Is Back At The Ottawa Humane Society

    Jolly Jingle has returned from the North Pole to help homeless animals at Ottawa's Humane Society realize their biggest wish! A loving Furever Home. A family to purr for!
  • image.jpg

    Fun Fluffy Frank

    Meet super floof Frank! He'd love to play with all the wrappings from your holiday festivities. Frank loves life's simple pleasures like scritches and playing! Learn more about Frank and all the adoptable animals at the OHS at ottawahumane.ca
  • image.jpg

    Delightful Daphne

    Super soft and curious Daphne was born at The Ottawa Humane Society and she's now 11 months old. She would love the gift of a Furever Home in time for holiday play! Watch to learn more about Daphne.
