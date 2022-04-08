Siggy The Star

Having a fluffy family member is all kinds of good for your health. Just google the benefits of living with an animal, especially felines. Cats have super powers, like lowering your stress and anxiety levels. Being around them releases calming chemicals in your body. Pet researchers also claim 90 percent of single women perceive men with cats as nicer and more caring than those without. Meet Siggy, a star personality waiting to cuddle and purr all the love for you.