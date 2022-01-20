If you have pets at home, behaving in unfavourable ways, you might want to check out The Science of Making Pets Happy: Webinar Series. Hosted by award winning author and animal behavior specialist, Dr. Zazie Todd through the Ottawa Humane Society. Whether you’re a first time pet lover or have years of experience, you’ll relate to these webinars. They start February 28th. Emma Sheedy and her cuddly assistant Tucker join Katherine Dines with more info.