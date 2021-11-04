ALL STATIONS - Coats For Kids 2021 - South OK

To a child in need, a winter coat is like a warm hug that never lets go. Make a difference to a local child this year with your generous donation to our Coats for Kids campaign.

On December 4th, join us at Farmgate Winery in Kaleden from 12:00-4:00pm and drop off your new or gently used coats and snowpants. All clothing will be distributed to the SOWINS and Mamas for Mamas. We will also be accepting cash donations.

Coats For Kids is proudly sponsored by Farm Gate Winery. Home of the mixed 88.