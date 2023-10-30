ALL STATIONS - Coats For Kids 2023 - South OK

To a child in need, a winter coat is like a warm hug that never lets go. Make a difference to a local child this year with your generous donation to the RE/MAX Coats for Kids campaign.

MOVE 97.1 and BOUNCE Radio are proud to support the RE/MAX Coats for Kids Campaign in support of BGC Okanagan and SOWINS!



All through the month of November RE/MAX Offices in Summerland, Penticton, and Osoyoos will be accepting donations of brand-new or gently used children's coats, snow pants, hats, gloves, and boots. All donors will be entered for a chance to win a team-signed Penticton Vees jersey!



Help spread warmth this season!