10th Annual South Okanagan Drive Thru Breakfast

UW

Date: Thursday, October 7, 2021

Cost: By donation

Location: Penticton Lakeside Resort

The 10th Annual United Way South Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast will run again this year with social distancing measures in place. The main entrance of the Penticton Lakeside Resort will transform into a breakfast drive-thru experience like no other – in exchange for donations to support vital social programs in our community.

