10th Annual United Way South Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast

Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Give back to your community and receive a delicious breakfast in return! The 10th United Way South Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast is back, March 2nd at the Penticton Lakeside Resort from 6:30 to 9! Make a donation in exchange for breakfast, a goody bag, and the chance to win amazing prizes from tons of local businesses and attractions. Every dollar raised will support local charities and vital social programs in our community. Drive Thru, dig in, donate!