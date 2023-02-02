11th Annual United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast

Date: Thursday, March 2

What if you could increase Food Security in your community while receiving a delicious breakfast bag filled with goodies and incredible surprises? Join us at the United Way BC South Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast, hosted by the Penticton Lakeside Resort, on March 2 between 6:30 and 9am! A minimum donation of $20 will get you a great breakfast, and if you’re lucky, one of many amazing prizes hidden in select bags! Every dollar raised here stays here.