2021 Half Corked Marathon Weekend 

Date: Friday, April 22-Sunday, April 24, 2022

The 2021 Half Corked Marathon has been rescheduled for April 22nd-24th, 2022 and dates for the 2022 Half Corked Marathon has been set for September 9th-11th, 2022. Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country looks forward to welcoming 2021 Half Corked Marathon ticketholders back on one of these two dates; existing ticketholders will be contacted to select their preferred deferral date.

In-Person Registration

Friday, April 22nd, 2022 | times and details to be announced

All participants must check-in IN PERSON on Friday, April 22nd. In order to comply with pandemic health and safety restrictions, registration will take place in designated timeframes to allow for safe physical distancing. Participants must have two forms of ID one must have a photo and be issued by a government agency (i.e. passport, drivers license). You cannot register for someone else, the waiver for the marathon will be available one week prior to race day. Failure to register IN PERSON means you will be ineligible to participate on the course on Saturday.

Primavera Dinner

Friday, April 22nd, 2022 | Starting from 5:30pm

Half Corked Weekend starts with the famous Primavera Dinner on Friday night. This al fresco dining experience starts your weekend off with a bang for a pre-marathon, carb-loaded meal featuring wines from around the region alongside a delicious paella dinner with the return of The Paella Guys to Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country. Dinner start times and seating will be adapted to meet the current health & safety orders in affect at the time.

Primavera Dinner Ticket $120 (plus processing fee & GST) includes transportation from Oliver or Osoyoos.

Half Corked

Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 | All Day – starting from 7:00am

Your journey through Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country will lead you to wineries along one of two route – Black Sage Bench or Golden Mile Bench. Participants will be sorted into waves that will allow for physical distancing along the course and at wineries to ensure that we are working within the health and safety parameters set forth by the provincial government under current pandemic protocols. Pod and wave sizes will be limited and must keep pace with the projected timelines to ensure physical distancing remains in place throughout the course. Participants should plan that their wave time could be assigned at ANYTIME on Saturday and will have a maximum of 3.5 hours to complete the course (approximately 19km).

Half Corked registration includes:

A curated welcome bag with goodies & exclusive offers from Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country Wineries

Transportation TO the Start Line and FROM the Finish Line from Oliver, Osoyoos & Penticton

Fine wines and tasting bites from local restaurants on the route

Picnic lunch at the finish line (or to go if required under pandemic protocols)

An opportunity to wear and see fantastic costumes

An opportunity to meet the people behind the wines of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country

World-class scenery along either of the two courses

Party! at the Finish Line

Saturday, April 22nd, 2022 | Starting from 10:30am

Join the fun at the Finish Line to cheer on participants as they cross the final stage of the Half Corked Marathon for picnic lunch, entertainment and wine sampling. Ticket details will be announced in the Spring.

Dinner at the Farm

Saturday, April 22nd, 2022 | Starting from 5:30pm

Wrap-up your day with Dinner at the Farm, on Saturday Night. Enjoy a relaxed and evening with delicious IndoCanadian food from Masala Bistro and spectacular views of wine country from Kismet Estate Winery. Dinner start times and seating will be adapted to meet the current health & safety orders in affect at the time.

Dinner at the Farm tickets: $150 (plus processing fee & GST) includes transportation form Oliver or Osoyoos