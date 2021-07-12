2021 Half Corked Weekend

Date: Friday, September 10 - Sunday, September 12, 2021

Time: Various Times

Cost: Various Prices

In September 2021, the beloved Half Corked returns to Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country for an experience unlike any other. As participants trek through the vineyards in creative, bright and charismatic costumes traveling from winery to winery for a touch of Okanagan wine hospitality. The unique paced trek will not timed so you are looking for a race this is not the event for you; if you are looking to have a great time in an unforgettable setting and enjoying the best of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country they look forward to welcoming you as part of this fantastic and fun weekend.