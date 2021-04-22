2021 Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF

Date: Sunday, June 13, 2021

The Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF is the largest fundraising event in Canada that rallies the type 1 diabetes (T1D) community to unite and raise funds for T1D research. Every step is a step closer to the cure. It doesn’t matter where you walk. Just that you register. Join the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF and help accelerate research from the comfort of your own home. Register here and meet JDRF at the online finish line on June 13th.