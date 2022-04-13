2022 Okanagan Zone Theatre Festival

Date: Sunday, May 22-Saturday, May 28, 2022

Location: Venables Theatre

After two years of hiatus, the Okanagan Zone Theatre Festival is back again; and even more excited that SOAP is the host club for this year's event. There will be six different plays presented at the Venables Theatre in Oliver during the week of May 22 to May 27, followed by an awards banquet at the Oliver Senior Centre on Saturday May 28.



The adjudicator for O-Zone 2022 will be Nicolle Nattrass from Vancouver Island. Each adjudication will include a "coffee critique" held in the lobby of the Venables Theatre the morning following each show in the competition. All ticket holders to any show can attend its coffee critique the following morning, free of charge.



Five of the participating performances will also be competing for a range of awards and recognition, to be announced and presented at the awards banquet at the end of the week. The May 25 performance will be new play that Nicolle will be workshopping with the playwright and the actors. Anyone with a ticket to any one of the competing performances will be able to attend the workshop play free of charge.