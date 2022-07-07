Date: Friday, September 16-Monday, September 19 2022

Location: South Okanagan Events Centre, 853 Eckhardt Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 9C4

View Map

The Vancouver Canucks and City of Penticton are gearing up for the highly anticipated 2022 Young Stars Classic taking over the South Okanagan Events Centre from Friday, September 16th to Monday, September 19th presented by Toyota.

This year marks the ninth edition of the Young Stars Classic and will feature prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets in a four-team, round-robin tournament format.

Ticket packages go on sale Friday at 10am. SIngle game tickets go on sale August 12th.