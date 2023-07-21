2023 Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic
Date: Friday, September 15-Monday, September 18
This year marks the 10th edition of the Young Stars Classic, featuring prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets in a four-team, round-robin tournament format. Additionally, the hometown Penticton Vees of the BCHL will play an exhibition game against an opponent to be determined on the Saturday of the tournament. Find ticket info here.
2023 YOUNG STARS CLASSIC GAME SCHEDULE
*Subject to change
|
GAME
|
MATCHUP
|
DATE
|
TIME
|
Game 1
|
Winnipeg vs Edmonton
|
Fri, Sept. 15
|
4:00pm PT
|
Game 2
|
Calgary vs Vancouver
|
Fri, Sept. 15
|
7:30pm PT
|
VEES EXHIB
|
Penticton Vees vs TBD
|
Sat, Sept. 16
|
2:00pm PT
|
Game 3
|
Calgary vs Edmonton
|
Sat, Sept. 16
|
7:30pm PT
|
Game 4
|
Vancouver vs Winnipeg
|
Sun, Sept. 17
|
2:00pm PT
|
Game 5
|
Winnipeg vs Calgary
|
Mon, Sept. 18
|
11:00am PT
|
Game 6
|
Vancouver vs Edmonton
|
Mon, Sept. 18
|
2:30pm PT