2023 Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic

Date: Friday, September 15-Monday, September 18

This year marks the 10th edition of the Young Stars Classic, featuring prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets in a four-team, round-robin tournament format. Additionally, the hometown Penticton Vees of the BCHL will play an exhibition game against an opponent to be determined on the Saturday of the tournament. Find ticket info here.

2023 YOUNG STARS CLASSIC GAME SCHEDULE

*Subject to change

GAME

MATCHUP

DATE

TIME

Game 1 

Winnipeg vs Edmonton

Fri, Sept. 15

4:00pm PT 

Game 2 

Calgary vs Vancouver 

Fri, Sept. 15 

7:30pm PT 

VEES EXHIB

Penticton Vees vs TBD

Sat, Sept. 16

2:00pm PT

Game 3 

Calgary vs Edmonton 

Sat, Sept. 16

7:30pm PT 

Game 4 

Vancouver vs Winnipeg 

Sun, Sept. 17 

2:00pm PT 

Game 5 

Winnipeg vs Calgary

Mon, Sept. 18 

11:00am PT 

Game 6 

Vancouver vs Edmonton

Mon, Sept. 18 

2:30pm PT 

Contact MOVE 97.1 Community Events Listing

Email us with your event details to be included in our community events listing

