2023 Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic

Date: Friday, September 15-Monday, September 18

This year marks the 10th edition of the Young Stars Classic, featuring prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets in a four-team, round-robin tournament format. Additionally, the hometown Penticton Vees of the BCHL will play an exhibition game against an opponent to be determined on the Saturday of the tournament. Find ticket info here.

2023 YOUNG STARS CLASSIC GAME SCHEDULE

*Subject to change