Date: Friday, November 19, 2021

Time: 5:30pm

Annually, the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce has the great privilege of celebrating and honouring local businesses, nonprofit organizations and business leaders who have demonstrated outstanding business excellence. The 34th Annual Business Excellence Awards Starry Nights Celebration presented by Total Restoration Services has been rescheduled to Friday, November 19th at the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre. Tickets are available Monday, October 25, 2021.