3rd Annual Chamber Golf Classic

3rd Annual Chamber Golf Classic

Date: Friday, August 27, 2021

Cost: $150 or $165 for non-members

Join the Penticton Chamber Friday, August 27th for the 3rd Annual Golf Classic, presented by Prospera Credit Union. This is a fore-fun tournament (texas scramble/best ball format for golfers of all skill levels).

Local businesses, organizations and employees are invited for a fun-filled day of friendly competition!

Tournament Details:

  • @ Penticton Golf & Country Club
  • Check In & Networking 11:30am - 12:45pm
  • Texas Scramble Shotgun Start 1pm
  • Dinner at Blue Heron/Prize Presentation around 6:30pm cash bar available

What's Included

  • 18 holes of golf
  • Shared golf cart rental
  • BBQ Dinner
  • Chance to WIN various draw prizes
  • Opportunity to network with local business leaders

Networking:  In addition to on-course and post-tournament networking, the Chamber welcomes you to share your "virtual business card' with other participants to encourage a safe networking opportunity. A link and QR code will be shared on-site at the tournament for golfers to seamlessly share contact information!

 

