3rd Annual Chamber Golf Classic
3rd Annual Chamber Golf Classic
Date: Friday, August 27, 2021
Cost: $150 or $165 for non-members
Join the Penticton Chamber Friday, August 27th for the 3rd Annual Golf Classic, presented by Prospera Credit Union. This is a fore-fun tournament (texas scramble/best ball format for golfers of all skill levels).
Local businesses, organizations and employees are invited for a fun-filled day of friendly competition!
Tournament Details:
- @ Penticton Golf & Country Club
- Check In & Networking 11:30am - 12:45pm
- Texas Scramble Shotgun Start 1pm
- Dinner at Blue Heron/Prize Presentation around 6:30pm cash bar available
What's Included
- 18 holes of golf
- Shared golf cart rental
- BBQ Dinner
- Chance to WIN various draw prizes
- Opportunity to network with local business leaders
Networking: In addition to on-course and post-tournament networking, the Chamber welcomes you to share your "virtual business card' with other participants to encourage a safe networking opportunity. A link and QR code will be shared on-site at the tournament for golfers to seamlessly share contact information!