5th Annual Christmas Promise Bike Build

Date: Wednesday, November 3-Friday, December 10

Help bring a smile to a kids' face this holiday season with your donation to Waste Connections Canada's 5th Annual Christmas Bike Build. Bikes and helmets will be distributed to the Vernon, Penticton and Kelowna Salvation Army locations, helping them make Christmas extra special for the growing number of families in need.

Donate today by contacting Shamoya Robinson at 250-807-5203 or by email: Shamoya.Robinson@wasteconnections.com.