A Night at the Roller Rink

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

LockWorks Inc. is delighted to sponsor the first pop up Roller Rink experience in Penticton!

The host for the evening will be the South Okanagan Roller Derby Association and all proceeds collected will go towards Penticton's only Roller Derby league.

Get those skates out of storage, put on your best outfit, and come get your groove on! They will have over 10,000 square feet of skate space, with music pumping, and disco lights and lasers for a true skate party experience!

Waivers are required for ALL skaters.

Skaters under 13 are REQUIRED to wear helmets. Guardians MUST SKATE with their minors (No Spectators allowed due to COVID)

Helmets are RECOMMENDED for all skaters 13+

***Skating is at your own risk***

The event will start as Families from 6:00pm to 7:30pm

At 7:30 we will switch to 19+ until the event ends at 9:00pm

Family skate admission is $10 per person

Adult skate admission is $15 per person

The South Okanagan Roller Derby Association will have a very limited supply of adult skates available for rent.

Due to a large response we will be offering a pre registration form.

To be eligible for admission, you must be double vaccinated and bring your QR Passport. Masks must be worn while not actively skating.

***NO outside food or drink***