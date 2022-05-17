Action Fest Summerland

Date: Friday, June 3-Sunday, June 5, 2022

Location: Summerland City Park

The 3 day Summerland Action Festival is a popular annual Okanagan community event, that is free for the public to attend, and includes a 3 day Music Festival in Summerland City Park, Beverage Garden, Fireworks, Slow-Pitch Tournament, Giants Head Run, Children’s Carnival, Summerland’s Got Talent Show, Vendors, Pancake Breakfasts and many more fun family activities!

FREE CONCERT IN THE PARK – Festival line up – CLICK HERE