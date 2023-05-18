Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

The AGUR LAKE CAMP “CHASE THE ACE CHARITY GOLF DAY” at the Summerland Golf Club goes June 11!

For most families in BC, there are 1,700 campgrounds to choose from. For families accommodating a diverse ability, there is only ONE, and it’s right here in the Okanagan, 30 minutes west of Summerland.

- Presented by Brutus Truck Bodies, funds raised go directly to camp operating expenses

- Our Hole Sponsors include: Summerland Timber Mart, Summerland Credit Union, Peters Bros

Paving, Shaughnessy’s Cove Restaurant

- Our Hospitality Sponsors are Giant’s Head Brewery and Duffer’s Den Restaurant

- Our Media Sponsors are Bounce Radio and Move 97.1 Penticton

- The charity event runs all day with golfers playing and scoring their normal 18

holes.

- T times booked through Summerland Golf Club.

- Three pin placements will be set up on each of the four Par-three holes, with cash

prizes of $5,000, $3,000 & $2,000 assigned to each pin placement.

- $25 per golfer to enter, includes a Hot Dog & Beverage along with 12 chances to win cash prizes.

- Prizes will also be awarded to any golfer who hits the green

- $40,000 in Prizes are available! (There was a $10,000 winner last year)!