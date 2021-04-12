Agur Lake Camp's Garden Shed Raffle

Date: Tuesday, March 23 - Saturday, July 24, 2021

Agur Lake Camp is raffling off a beautiful, custom-built Garden Shed, valued at $4,500! Tickets are $10, and can be purchased at Penticton Home Hardware, Summerland Timber Mart, or online. The draw will be held on July 24th, 2021.



A portion of the proceeds from the raffle will be used to create a whimsical and wheelchair accessible “Crooked Playhouse” up at Agur Lake Camp. The remainder of the funds will be used exclusively for Camp operating costs in 2021.



Agur Lake Camp Society operates BC’s only barrier free wilderness campground. It is located just 30 minutes from Summerland. A place for rest and rejuvenation for people of all ages with diverse abilities, along with their families and caregivers. A calming place to unplug, relax & reconnect in nature.

