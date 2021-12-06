Alice Cooper with Special Guest Buckcherry

Date: Friday, April 15, 2022

Time: Doors: 6:30pm - Show: 7:30pm

Location: South Okanagan Events Centre, 853 Eckhardt Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 9C4

Spectra Venue Management and Invictus Entertainment Group are excited to announce that Alice Cooper with special guest Buckcherry will be coming to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday, April 15, 2022!

Tickets start at just $45.00 (plus taxes and fees) and go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10:00AM. Tickets can be purchased online at here or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC. VIP packages will also be available online.