All Hallows Eve

Date: Saturday, October 28 - Sunday, October 29

The Wide Arts National Association (WANA) is pleased to host the 2nd Annual All Hallows Festival (AHF) in Osoyoos, with extended hours this year over TWO days!

The AHF will run from Saturday, October 28 4:00pm-8:00pm and Sunday, October 29 from 11:00am-6:00pm, with events for all ages and interests, including:

Dance performances and workshops

Live music, including performances by Blackberry Wood & Ghostly Hounds

Fire performances by Ignisia Circus

Aerial acrobatics shows by Jenn Bruyer and Leslie Rosen

A Vendor Market (Sunday ONLY)

Beer & wine service

Food trucks and more!

The Wide Arts National Association (WANA) is able to put on this event again through the amazing generosity of the Town of Osoyoos, with support from BC Arts Council and the Osoyoos Credit Union. With entry by donation to WANA, the All Hallows Festival is an accessible event for everyone in the community.