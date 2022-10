Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

WANA is delighted to announce the first—ever All Hallows Festival in Osoyoos on Sunday October 30th 2022 from 12:00pm – 9:00pm. The All Hallows Festival (AHF) will feature a variety of performances for the whole family, including:

· Acrobatics

· Fire performers

· Dance troupes

· Visual artists

· Live theatre

· Live music

Accompanying this will be a market of artisan makers and food vendors.