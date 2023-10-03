BACKBEAT Entertainment presents: "The 60's Cavalcade of Stars"
Date: Friday, October 13
Backbeat Entertainment, in conjunction with RM Productions, is proud to present, "The 60's Cavalcade of Stars", a live multi-media entertainment celebration, featuring the music of 6 of the world's greatest musical groups, lovingly performed by BackBeat, Canada's most authentic musical tribute to the 60's.
This magical evening of entertainment features top 10 pop hits from The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones, The Monkees, The Dave Clark Five and Creedence Clearwater Revival. Join us and be transported back in time to the greatest decade in pop music history on a musical journey of sight and sound that is sure to keep you smiling and your toes tapping, all night long. You won't want to miss this once in a lifetime event!
Tickets for the Cleland Theatre show can be found here.