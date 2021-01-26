BC Hockey Hall of Fame - Online Jersey Raffle 

Date: Tuesday, January 26 - Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The BC Hockey Hall of Fame is running an online jersey raffle from now until February 16. They’re raffling off six signed jerseys from different eras of Vancouver Canucks history. Each of the signatures are from players that played in a specific era with the Canucks and each player has also been inducted into the BC Hockey Hall of Fame. Like many not for profits, the BC Hockey Hall of Fame is trying to come up with creative ways to “keep the lights on” given the onset of COVID-19 and this is one of them.