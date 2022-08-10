iHeartRadio
Choose your station
23°C
Instagram

Static URL List [Move 97.1 Penticton]

Blasted Church' 20th Anniversary Party - "7 Deadly Sins"

7DeadlySins

Blasted Church' 20th Anniversary Party - "7 Deadly Sins"

Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Join Blasted Church for a one night special event "7 Deadly Sins" themed party. Come dressed as your favourite sin! There will be prizes for the best costume.

Also featuring:

 

 

Contact MOVE 97.1 Community Events Listing

Email us with your event details to be included in our community events listing

Check out the latest Songs