Blasted Church' 20th Anniversary Party - "7 Deadly Sins"
Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022
Join Blasted Church for a one night special event "7 Deadly Sins" themed party. Come dressed as your favourite sin! There will be prizes for the best costume.
Also featuring:
- Live music by Jon Bos
- DJ Lady of the Mist spinning tune
- Entertainment by Cosmic-Co-Motion
- Wine and small bites featuring Shucked Oyster Co, Purdy’s Chocolate, and Blasted Church' own Chef John Burke!