Date: Sunday, November 27, 2022

Where: South Okanagan Events Centre

Continuing the success of their Many a Mile Tour, Canadian music icons Blue Rodeo are adding additional dates to their Western Canadian tour run, including a stop in Penticton on Sunday, November 27 at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC). Fans in Western Canada have the chance to catch the band perform songs from their latest album as well as beloved favourites! Tickets on sale Friday, September 23.