Canada Rock Fest 2022

Date: Thursday, August 4-Saturday, August 6, 2022

Location: Grand Forks, BC

2022 will be one of our best lineups ever, get your tickets early. On-sale now right HERE.

All valid tickets from 2020 will be honored.

The best way to stay updated is to sign up for their newsletter!

Thursday August 4

  • 11:00 – Our Lady Peace
  • 9:00 – Big Wreck
  • 7:00 – 54-40
  • 5:00 – Toque

Friday August 5

  • 11:00 – Steve Augeri, former JOURNEY lead singer
  • 9:00 – Bachman/Cummings
  • 7:00 – April Wine
  • 5:00 – Snake Oil (Rock the 90’s)

Saturday August 6

  • 11:00 – Theory of a Deadman
  • 9:00 – Dirty Honey
  • 7:00 – Starship
  • 5:00 – Snake Oil (Ikons of Rock)

(The lineup is subject to change at any time without prior notice. COVID-19 protocols on the day of the festival are what will be followed).

