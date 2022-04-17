Canada Rock Fest 2022
Date: Thursday, August 4-Saturday, August 6, 2022
Location: Grand Forks, BC
All valid tickets from 2020 will be honored.
All valid tickets from 2020 will be honored.
Thursday August 4
- 11:00 – Our Lady Peace
- 9:00 – Big Wreck
- 7:00 – 54-40
- 5:00 – Toque
Friday August 5
- 11:00 – Steve Augeri, former JOURNEY lead singer
- 9:00 – Bachman/Cummings
- 7:00 – April Wine
- 5:00 – Snake Oil (Rock the 90’s)
Saturday August 6
- 11:00 – Theory of a Deadman
- 9:00 – Dirty Honey
- 7:00 – Starship
- 5:00 – Snake Oil (Ikons of Rock)
(The lineup is subject to change at any time without prior notice. COVID-19 protocols on the day of the festival are what will be followed).