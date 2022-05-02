Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022

Location: Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre

The Candle Light Charity Gala will be held on November 19th, 2022, at the Penticton Lakeside. This year, the fundraising event will support an exceptional organization in the South Okanagan Similkameen:

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation (SOSMF) is dedicated to the achievement of excellence in supporting the delivery of health services to our region. Through donations from numerous individuals, businesses and organizations like the Candlelight Charity Gala, the SOS Medical Foundation provides crucial care medical equipment, staff education and other patient comfort programs at healthcare facilities throughout the South Okanagan Similkameen.

The SOSMF raises funds for 16 healthcare facilities in the South Okanagan Similkameen region. They directly oversee the investment of these funds, and work directly with the sites and administrators to make sure that the investments are sustainable and impactful.

Get your tickets here.