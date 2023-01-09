iHeartRadio
Celebrating Robert Burns

Date: Saturday, January 21

If you ever sang “Auld Lang Syne” on New Year’s Eve, you have a connection to the Scottish poet Robert Burns, who wrote it in the late 1700’s.

His work focused on the universal themes of love and nature. For his contributions to Scottish culture Scots around the world celebrate him on or around January 25 with a simple dinner of roast beef, “Neeps and Tatties” (turnips and potatoes) and of course Haggis!

For over 100 years a Burns Night has been held in Penticton, and in recent years hosted by the Penticton Scottish Festival Society. In 2023 the big day is Saturday January 21 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort beginning at 4:30 pm with food, poetry, music, dancing and cheer. Tickets are available at the GrooveYard 239 Main St. Penticton, and online

