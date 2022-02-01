iHeartRadio
Date: Friday, April 8, 2022

Time: Doors: 7:00pm - Show: 8:00pm

Location: South Okanagan Events Centre, 853 Eckhardt Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 9C4

Celtic Illusion, the modern Irish dance and magic stage show, created, choreographed, and starring Anthony Street (Lord of the Dance), will head out on a North American Tour beginning this Spring, with a stop in Penticton on Friday, April 8 at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC). Tickets go on sale February 4 @ 10:00am.

