CHBA Home & Reno Show

Date: Saturday, March 4-Sunday, March 5

Join us at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre March 4 and 5 for the CHBA Home and Reno Show! $5 cash at the door to enter with your chance to win a Napoleon gas BBQ from Fortis BC and a $2,000 closets and blinds package from Skyview!

Saturday, bring your questions and ask the experts! Garden and tree experts answering your questions from 11 - 12 and homeowner expert panel from 1 - 2.

Sunday is the Builders Pancake Breakfast, bring an extra $5 and your appetite with all proceeds going to the South Okanagan Women in Need Society! If you have any questions, please call the office at 250-493-0001.

