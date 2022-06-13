Date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Location: Cleland Community Theatre

Far from being ‘just another cover band’, Dancing Queen: A Tribute To ABBA is a full-scale theatrical production featuring 2.5 hours of live musical performances featuring a live backing band, replica costumes, theatrical lighting and effects and all the dancing an ABBA fan can handle.

The starring cast of the show - the internationally acclaimed outfit ABBAsolutely fABBAulous – has put in countless hours to achieve the attention to detail that the show is famous for. With superb harmonies, great musicianship plus all the little details like dance moves, accents and mannerisms, Dancing Queen: A Tribute To ABBA transcends the conventions of ‘tribute shows’ and enters a unique realm of authentic and professional recreation.

Dancing Queen: A Tribute To ABBA gives fans of all ages a chance to re-live the ABBA concert experience, to celebrate the music of ABBA and to dance the night away! Find tickets here.