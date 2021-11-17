iHeartRadio
Choose your station
-2°C
Instagram

Static URL List [Move 97.1 Penticton]

Desert Sun: Empty Bowls and Baskets Virtual Fundraiser

BOWLS

Desert Sun: Empty Bowls and Baskets Virtual Fundraiser 

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021-Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Desert Sun's Empty Bowls and Baskets virtual fundraiser is now underway! The fundraiser is the ultimate in locals helping locals: every dollar raised will stay right here in the South Okanagan, helping vulnerable families and women in need in the communities of OK Falls, Oliver and Osoyoos. The goal is to raise $35,000. This money is needed to run some of the under-funded Desert Sun programs. For more information, please call 250-498-2538.

Contact MOVE 97.1 Community Events Listing

Email us with your event details to be included in our community events listing

Check out the latest Songs