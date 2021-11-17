Desert Sun: Empty Bowls and Baskets Virtual Fundraiser

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021-Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Desert Sun's Empty Bowls and Baskets virtual fundraiser is now underway! The fundraiser is the ultimate in locals helping locals: every dollar raised will stay right here in the South Okanagan, helping vulnerable families and women in need in the communities of OK Falls, Oliver and Osoyoos. The goal is to raise $35,000. This money is needed to run some of the under-funded Desert Sun programs. For more information, please call 250-498-2538.