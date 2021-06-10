Discovery House's Annual Father's Day Dunk Tank Event

Date: Sunday, June 20, 2021

Cost: Fundraiser

Help raise critical funds for Discovery House with this year's Father's Day Dunk Tank event! Father's Day will mark the beginning of an important campaign for Discovery House as they attempt to raise an additional $140,000 to build their 4th recovery home which will house 3 men who have completed a year of substance free treatment and are integrating back into their families and the community.

They recently added a dedicated Indigenous bed to their primary care home and they intend to add another dedicated Indigenous bed at this new home as they continue to work with amazing community partners like the Ooknakane Friendship Centre.

Please donate today.