Downtown Heritage Walking Tours of Oliver

Date: Every Friday in July and August, 2021

The Oliver & District Heritage Society is restarting its popular Downtown Heritage Walking Tours from July 16th to August 27th. The guided tours, which run every Friday at 10:00 am for the rest of the summer, will cover the history of Oliver’s historic buildings and landmarks, from the CPR Station to portions of the Ditch. Tours will be safely led by the ODHS’ summer student guides and will take approximately 45 minutes.

All tours start from the Oliver Visitor Centre and finish at the Museum at 474 School Avenue. Participants are asked to bring appropriate footwear and dress for the weather, as tours run rain or shine. Each tour covers approximately 1.5 km. Sunscreen and water are encouraged. Participants are encouraged to register in advance, as group size limits are in place. Sign up at the ODHS website.