Easter Eggstravaganza

Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022

The Easter Eggstravaganza gets underway at Gyro Park at 8:00 on April 16 with a Rotary Pancake Breakfast! The day's other fun includes:

9:30am - Bike, Trike, and E-Bike display

10:30am - Easter Egg Hunt at Gyro including bouncy castle, games, prizes, and more!

11:00am-1:00pm - Hot dogs by donations - Volunteer Fire Department