Date: Now-Friday, December 16, 2022

Desert Sun is excited to be rolling out the 3rd Annual Empty Bowls and Baskets Virtual Fundraiser.

Every dollar raised will stay right here in the South Okanagan, helping vulnerable families and women in need in the communities of OK Falls, Oliver and Osoyoos.

The goal is to raise $75,000 to run three critical but under-funded Desert Sun programs:

the Safe Home program (which supports women escaping abuse);

(which supports women escaping abuse); the Early Years program (which provides programming to very young children and their parents), and

(which provides programming to very young children and their parents), and the Share the Spirit program (which provides gift hampers to local families in need at Christmas).

For more information, follow Desert Sun on Facebook or Instagram, or visit their website.