Date: Friday, April 14-Saturday, April 15

The Okanagan Fest of Ale will be returning April 14 & 15 to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre! We can't wait to get back under one roof, bring in spring and cheers with some of the finest brews BC has to offer – With 70 BC craft breweries coming to celebrate at the indoor and outdoor event. Come to enjoy the great food, live music, tasty ciders, and of course all the beer your heart desires.