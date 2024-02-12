Fest of Ale

Date: Friday, April 12-Saturday, April 13

The Okanagan Fest of Ale has been bringing together craft beer lovers and craft brewers to celebrate the almighty ale since 1996! Every April, Penticton is host to one of the largest and longest running annual beer festivals in the Pacific Northwest.

This two-day event features great entertainment, fabulous food and the opportunity to sample a diverse array of quality crafted beverages. Operating as a non-profit society, organizers are committed to support and promote the growing world of quality brewery products, local tourism and local charitable organizations. Since its inception, over $800,000 in net proceeds has been gifted back to qualifying registered charities!



New This Year: Ride the bus for free to the event-and back home after! Simply show your Fest of Ale ticket to the BC Transit driver as you board the bus. Get the details at penticton.ca/transit.

Purchase your tickets here.