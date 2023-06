Date: Thursday, July 6

Join the Stag's Hollow family for Festa Del Dolcetto on Thursday, July 6th to celebrate everything Dolcetto!

It's time to celebrate this expressive Italian grape and its place in the Okanagan landscape.

Enjoy Italian antipasti and spuntini while sipping through various styles and vintages of Dolcetto on the patio overlooking the hollow. Live music from 4 - 7pm. Tickets on sale now! Cost: $45 per person.