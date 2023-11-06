iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram

Static URL List [Move 97.1 Penticton]

Festival of Lights

FOL 945x500

Fesitval of Lights 

Date: Firday, November 24

The Okanagan's premier winter festival is back November 24 in Summerland! The 36th annual Festival of Lights will go from 5:00pm-9:00pm. 

This year’s festivities incude the RE/MAX Orchard Country Main Stage, Family Stage, Nesters Family Fun Zone and a sneak peek of the Bottleneck Drive “Light up the Vines” event with their Beverage Gardens on site. All of your favourite food & artisan vendors will be lining both Main St & Victoria Ave. N. and, of course, we'll finish the evening off with an amazing fireworks display!  

 

Contact MOVE 97.1 Community Events Listing

Email us with your event details to be included in our community events listing

Check out the latest Songs