Date: Firday, November 24

The Okanagan's premier winter festival is back November 24 in Summerland! The 36th annual Festival of Lights will go from 5:00pm-9:00pm.

This year’s festivities incude the RE/MAX Orchard Country Main Stage, Family Stage, Nesters Family Fun Zone and a sneak peek of the Bottleneck Drive “Light up the Vines” event with their Beverage Gardens on site. All of your favourite food & artisan vendors will be lining both Main St & Victoria Ave. N. and, of course, we'll finish the evening off with an amazing fireworks display!