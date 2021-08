Date: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Festival of the Grape, the premiere family-friendly event of the South Okanagan’s Fall Festival Weekend is back! Come to Oliver to sample a variety of local and regional wines, dance to live music, and cheer on the fun and chaotic grape stomp. In addition, there are mouth-watering food trucks, an interactive Kids Zone, an artisan Merchant Market and the Fall Art Show and Sale.