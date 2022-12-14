First Responders Awards Gala Dinner & Dance

Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023

Rotary Club of Osoyoos invites you to join them as they honour Osoyoos First Responders who serve our community: RCMP - South Okanagan, Osoyoos Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance Services and Osoyoos/Oliver Search & Rescue. Profits from the event are divided between the units.

$800 per table or $100 per ticket. (Limited tickets). Please contact Larry Stone for more info @ gruncle@telus.net or call 250-689-2475. Payment can be made by etransfer to: rotaryclubosoyoos@gmail.com. Spirit Ridge is offering a special event room rate. Rooms must be booked by January 9th, 2023.