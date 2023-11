Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Renowned for their iconic hits like "I Want To Know What Love Is," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Juke Box Hero," and "Urgent," FOREIGNER, is embarking on its historic Farewell Tour of Canada and will captivate fans at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Saturday, May 4, 2024!

Tickets can be purchased here.