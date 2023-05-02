iHeartRadio
Date: Saturday, June 3

The District of Summerland is celebrating the 39th Annual Giant’s Head Run on Saturday, June 3! The Giant’s Head Run is a feature event during Action Festival Weekend. This popular community run showcases a 5.7 km urban loop and 10 km run that encircles the picturesque base of Giant’s Head Mountain.

They are continuing with the “Retro Fun Run” theme, so come dressed in 80’s & 90’s gear or bright neon colours and join in on the fun! Along the race route, there will be route entertainment and retro features. 

 

