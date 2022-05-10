Giants Head Run 

Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Location: Summerland Aquatic Center

Since 1982 the Summerland Giant's Head Run has been a highlight of the community with both a 5km and 10km run. This year there will be added features along the way, running to 80's music and water spray stations. Join the fun and over $2000 in prizes and no less than 22 categories of awards.

Registration

Online registration will be available at: The Running Room

If you cannot register online due to payment options please register in person at the Aquatic & Fitness Center located at 13205 Kelly Ave

~Race day registration available in person until 5:00pm~



Race Information

Race Start - 6:00 pm 13205 Kelly Ave, Summerland BC

Race Finish - 13205 Kelly Ave (Finish line closes at 7:30 pm)

Award Ceremony & Prize Draw: 7:30 pm at the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre Finish Zone



Package Pick-Up

Aquatic & Fitness Centre - 13205 Kelly Ave

Fri. June 3 12:00 noon - 7:30pm

Sat. June 4 9:00am - 5:00pm



Race Features

- chip timing

- $2,000 in draw prizes

- t-shirts guaranteed to first 350 competitors

- after race refreshments & fruit

- change room facilities and showers

- free after race swim

- ribbons for all children 7 years old and under



Stay tuned at their event page: Giant's Head Run - Facebook