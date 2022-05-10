Giants Head Run
Giants Head Run
Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022
Location: Summerland Aquatic Center
Since 1982 the Summerland Giant's Head Run has been a highlight of the community with both a 5km and 10km run. This year there will be added features along the way, running to 80's music and water spray stations. Join the fun and over $2000 in prizes and no less than 22 categories of awards.
Registration
Online registration will be available at: The Running Room
If you cannot register online due to payment options please register in person at the Aquatic & Fitness Center located at 13205 Kelly Ave
~Race day registration available in person until 5:00pm~
Race Information
Race Start - 6:00 pm 13205 Kelly Ave, Summerland BC
Race Finish - 13205 Kelly Ave (Finish line closes at 7:30 pm)
Award Ceremony & Prize Draw: 7:30 pm at the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre Finish Zone
Package Pick-Up
Aquatic & Fitness Centre - 13205 Kelly Ave
Fri. June 3 12:00 noon - 7:30pm
Sat. June 4 9:00am - 5:00pm
Race Features
- chip timing
- $2,000 in draw prizes
- t-shirts guaranteed to first 350 competitors
- after race refreshments & fruit
- change room facilities and showers
- free after race swim
- ribbons for all children 7 years old and under
Stay tuned at their event page: Giant's Head Run - Facebook