Grease the Oliver Rotary Wheel

Date: Thursday, April 15 - Thursday, May 13, 2021

Help the Oliver Rotary Club Wheel keep on turning to support worthwhile projects in our community! If you donate $20 or more between April 15th and May 13th, you will be entered to win one of 5 fabulous prize packs sponsored by local businesses! The draw will take place on May 14. More info about the different donation levels and corresponding prize packages as well as how to donate can be found here.