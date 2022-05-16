Date: Thursday, June 9-Saturday, June 11, 2022

Location: Gyro Park

This year the festival theme is "Around The World In A Festival Day". Their Arts and Culture Community Partners will be offering participatory activities that give you experiences from all over the world. In addition to the activity tents, a wide variety of performances suitable for all ages will be held on the festival’s mainstage.

But that's not all, the park site will include a Workshop Area where kidz can get professional instruction from artists and performers. The Tiny Town area for those aged 5 and under plus a very special Indigenous Village. Oh, and you don’t want to miss out on the Nylon Zoo.

How to Buy Tickets:

Online through this link. (For Saturday Only)

In Person at Penticton and District Community Art Council. Located at 220 Manor Park. Wednesday-Saturday 11am-4:30pm. Cash Only (For Saturday Only)

Tickets for Thursday and Friday will be sold at the Event Gate at Gyro Park ONLY.

The mission of Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest is to present world standard performing arts and participatory activities that are entertaining, educational and accessible to children from all social, economic and ethnic backgrounds.